MoS L Murugan & TN BJP chief Annamalai slam DMK govt

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State L Murugan on Sunday said Annamalai's 'En Mann En Makkal' yatra has caused tremors for DMK, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and the corrupt men in the State.

Addressing the gathering at the public meeting of the 'En Mann En Makkal' (My Land, My People) yatra at Harbour Assembly constituency in the city, MoS Murugan said, "Annamalai's En Mann En Makkal yatra has caused fear and tremors for the ruling corrupt DMK and CM MK Stalin and the other corrupt politicians in the State."

Further, he said in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, BJP will surely win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

On his part, State BJP president K Annamalai said the ruling DMK, which has a very worst ideology, is trying to poison the minds of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Slamming the ruling DMK government, Annamalai said, "Chennai was hit by unprecedented heavy rain and floods due to Cyclone Michaung last year. All Chennai residents lost all their properties in just seven days due to the worst DMK regime and stood in the middle of the street. During the floods, the three MPs namely Chennai (South) MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian, Chennai (Central) MP Dayanidhi Maran, and Chennai (North) MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy did not even visit the people."

"Chennai has been pushed to the 199th position in the list of cleanest cities. It is the imperative of time to make the BJP win all the 3 Lok Sabha seats in Chennai. BJP is building a new Chennai by breaking DMK's barriers. The main objective of the yatra is to bring to the people the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the last ten years. Despite various hurdles of the DMK government, the yatra has progressed successfully and has reached the 200th constituency (Harbour Assembly constituency) on Sunday, February 11," Annamalai noted.

Exuding hope, the former IPS officer said in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, the BJP will win more than 400 seats and make Narendra Modi a Prime Minister for the third time.

During his speech, Annamalai slammed the Chennai (Central) MP and former Union minister Dayanidhi Maran for his controversial remarks towards the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The only reason Dayanidhi Maran is in politics today is because of his identity, a son of late Union Minister Murasoli Maran. He (Dayanidhi) was sacked from the Union Cabinet in 2011 for corruption charges. When you (Dayanidhi) were a minister did your "Thoppanar" (Father in Brahmin slang) tell you to give illegal phone connections to Sun TV? Born in the same family, they (DMK) are ruining Chennai. Political change will definitely happen in Tamil Nadu," added Annamalai.