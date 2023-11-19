MoS L Murugan slams Stalin for his anti-NEET stand

CHENNAI: Slamming the ruling DMK for its anti-NEET stand, Union Minister of State L Murugan on Sunday said that the people of Tamil Nadu are never ready to believe the anti-NEET drama being run by Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi.



Exuding hope, MoS Murugan said that the people of Tamil Nadu will be taught a good lesson in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

"I have been saying continuously that neither the Centre nor the State government can do anything without getting an order in the pending NEET case in the Supreme Court. Despite knowing this, Stalin came to power by deceiving the people by saying in the poll campaign that he would sign the first signature to scrap NEET and win in the election. But today, he is running a signature movement which he cannot do while in power. I ask Stalin that to whom he is going to hand over all the signatures? To the Central government or Governor or Supreme Court?" Murugan questioned Stalin in a statement.

"Stalin, who could not argue in the Supreme Court, could not convince his alliance parties (INDIA bloc) over NEET exemption is trying to deceive people of Tamil Nadu again. Is it fair for Stalin to provoke the people of Tamil Nadu, who could not convince the leaders of his alliance parties?" Murugan asked.

Further, the former state BJP president said that the anti-NEET stand is a day drama and the people of Tamil Nadu have understood that.