MoS L Murugan flays DMK over drug culture and crimes against Dalits

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State, L Murugan on Monday came down heavily on the ruling DMK government over the increase in crimes against the SC/ST community people.

Attacking the ruling DMK government for for its inaction against the crimes, Murugan said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin who uses SC/ST people for his selfish politics, not take any action to identify the criminals behind the Vengaivayal incident (where human faeces were mixed in the overhead water tank, situated in the Dalit village). Till date there is no action."

Citing the similar incident, which had happened in Pudukkottai district where the cow dung were mixed in the overhead drinking water tank, the Union Minister said, "In the last one and a half years in Tamil Nadu, the incidents of mixing human faeces and cow dung in overhead drinking water tanks have been increasing. Such incidents continue in schools and in areas where Scheduled Caste communities live. The Pudukkottai incident is as cruel as the Vengaivayal incident."

"Such atrocities are happening repeatedly because the fake Dravidian Model DMK government is making fun of atrocities like Vengaivayal. State government is continuously failing to control such atrocities against the Dalits, " Murugan said in a statement, adding that the DMK government has started the work of deflecting the incident as usual, as there has been strong condemnation of this incident from all over the state and the DMK government has started the work of diverting the incident by saying that there was a bad smell due to algae in the tank.

"This act of the DMK government seems to justify the brutality that human civilization cannot accept at all. This is strongly reprehensible, " he noted.

The Nilgiris BJP candidate also flayed Stalin over the growing drug culture and protecting the drug peddlers in the state.

"Brutal drug culture is growing all over Tamil Nadu. Many drug peddlers belong to DMK. State police, which is under the control of Chief Minister Stalin, are having fun without taking action against the drug peddlers. Stalin is reluctant to take action because of DMK's background in these incidents, " added Murugan.

He further urged the chief minister Stalin and the state police to identify the criminals behind the incidents and take strict action against them.