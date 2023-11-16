MoS: Govt not allowing Collectors to take part in Union Ministers’ events

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Wednesday accused the state government of preventing district collectors and government officials from participating in events attended by Union Ministers.

Addressing reporters after participating in the launch of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ to promote flagship schemes of the central government in The Nilgiris, Murugan charged that Ministers, MPs, MLAs and district collectors do not participate in meetings attended by central ministers in Tamil Nadu.

“It’s unlike in other states, where all officials and Ministers participate. It is necessary for district collectors working under the Government of India to participate in events attended by central Ministers,” he said.

Further, Murugan said of the one lakh farmers, who were beneficiaries under PM Kisan Scheme in The Nilgiris, the subsidy amount of Rs 6,000 has been suspended for around 14,000 farmers.

“The district administration and MP A Raja should introspect why the subsidy has been stopped and if those farmers are really eligible for the monetary benefit,” he said.

On the occasion, Murugan handed over cheques for agricultural crop loans to 17 farmers and released brochures on central government schemes for the welfare and empowerment of tribal communities. In Tamil Nadu, the yatra has started in tribal areas on the first phase and will be held all over India till January 25.