MoS for Defence takes part in Yoga Day event at Dhanushkodi

CHENNAI: On International Day of Yoga, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth participated in a ‘Special Yoga Session’ organised by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) at Dhanushkodi, the southernmost tip of Rameswaram Island in Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

The event was attended by personnel from the Coast Guard Station at Mandapam. Inspector General Donny Michael, Commander, Coast Guard Region East accompanied the Minister during the event. The Minister also visited the ‘Fifth Island’ on a Coast Guard Hovercraft after the yoga session.

The Fifth Island is the last island on the Indian side between India and Sri Lanka, a defence release here said. Mr Seth applauded the efforts of the Indian Coast Guard in ensuring the safety of fishermen.