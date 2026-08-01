MoRTH floats tender for Rs 623 crore Tiruvannamalai bypass project

Designed as an access-controlled corridor, the bypass will permit entry and exit only through designated interchanges, slip roads, and service roads, enabling uninterrupted movement of long-distance traffic while separating it from local traffic. The project includes over 25 km of service roads and more than 6 km of slip roads to provide connectivity to adjoining areas.

The alignment will intersect NH-77, State Highways 236, 6, 9A and 9, besides a major district road and several village roads. To facilitate seamless movement, the project proposes three flyovers, including one each at the Velakkandal starting point and the Endal terminal junction with NH-38, besides another at the junction with NH-77.