MoRTH floats tender for Rs 623 crore Tiruvannamalai bypass project

CHENNAI: Paving the way for the construction of the 22.71-km four-lane access-controlled Tiruvannamalai bypass, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has floated a tender for the long-awaited Rs 623.28 crore project. This is expected to help ease traffic congestion in the temple town and improving connectivity on NH-38.
The proposed bypass will originate near Velakkandal on NH-234 (new NH-38) and terminate near Endal, skirting Tiruvannamalai town. Of the total 22.71-km stretch, about 13.1 km will be developed on a new greenfield alignment, while the remaining 9.6 km will utilise and upgrade the existing NH-77 corridor before re-joining the new alignment, thereby reducing the extent of fresh land acquisition.
Designed as an access-controlled corridor, the bypass will permit entry and exit only through designated interchanges, slip roads, and service roads, enabling uninterrupted movement of long-distance traffic while separating it from local traffic. The project includes over 25 km of service roads and more than 6 km of slip roads to provide connectivity to adjoining areas.
The alignment will intersect NH-77, State Highways 236, 6, 9A and 9, besides a major district road and several village roads. To facilitate seamless movement, the project proposes three flyovers, including one each at the Velakkandal starting point and the Endal terminal junction with NH-38, besides another at the junction with NH-77.
In addition, five vehicular underpasses and five light vehicle underpasses have been planned at key locations to maintain connectivity across the access-controlled corridor without disrupting through traffic.
The project does not involve any major bridges, railway overbridges or railway crossings. However, it includes reconstruction or widening of four minor bridges and widening of 19 culverts along the existing NH-77 stretch.
The bypass will be executed under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode with a construction period of 24 months. Once completed, it is expected to divert through traffic away from Tiruvannamalai, which witnesses heavy vehicular movement due to pilgrim traffic to the Arunachaleswarar Temple and inter-district traffic using the NH-38 corridor. The contractor will also be responsible for maintaining the highway for 10 years after completion.