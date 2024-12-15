Mortal remains of Congress veteran EVKS Elangovan cremated with State honours

CHENNAI: In a mark of respect to his illustrious public life, the mortal remains of veteran Congress leader EVKS Elangovan were cremated with full State honours here on Sunday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the decision to accord State honours to recognise Elangovan's contributions to the State's politics and his unwavering commitment to public service.

Elangovan's funeral procession, which began from his residence, was attended by a large number of mourners, including politicians, bureaucrats, and ordinary citizens. The State government made elaborate arrangements for the funeral procession and the cremation ceremony.

From his residence, his body was taken to TNCC headquarters, Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, to enable the public and Congress functionaries and cadre to pay their last respects. Later, the mortal remains were taken in a procession to the crematorium.

Also Read: Politicians condole demise of senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan

The mortal remains were cremated with full State honours as per the government order. A 21-gun salute was bestowed on the departed leader.

EVKS Elangovan was a veteran Congress leader with a distinguished political career spanning several decades. Born on August 5, 1948, Elangovan was a Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly member representing the Erode East Assembly constituency.

Elangovan served as the Textiles Minister in the Union Government between 2004 and 2009.

During his tenure, he worked tirelessly to promote the textile industry's interests and improve the livelihoods of workers engaged in the sector.

Throughout his career, Elangovan was known for his simplicity, humility, and commitment to public service.

He was widely respected by his peers and admired by the people of Tamil Nadu for his integrity and dedication to the cause of the State's development.

(With PTI inputs)