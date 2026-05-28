More visitors to State government's website after TVK government

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government's official website has witnessed a sharp rise in visitor traffic after Ministers and their supporters began closely monitoring uploads of review meeting photographs, press releases and official updates following the formation of the TVK government.
Officials in the Secretariat said Ministers were keenly waiting for photographs and details of departmental review meetings to be uploaded on government portals before circulating them on social media platforms.
"Once a review meeting concludes, personal and political assistants of the concerned Ministers immediately contact officials from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Information and Public Relations Department seeking quick uploads of photographs and press releases. This is a new scenario compared to previous governments," a Secretariat official said.
According to officials in the Information Technology department, traffic to the government website has increased dramatically in recent weeks.
"Before the TVK government assumed office, the average visitor count was around 15 lakh. Now the number of visits has crossed 2.17 crore. The rise is unbelievable," an official said.
The Tamil Nadu government's official portal, tn.gov.in, is designed and maintained by the National Informatics Centre, while the content is managed by the State government.
The portal regularly carries government orders, press releases, policy announcements and photographs relating to the Chief Minister, Ministers and various departments.
Apart from the main government portal, the Information and Public Relations department also maintains a separate platform for official communication and media updates.
Officials said Ministers and their aides were increasingly insisting that departmental activities and photographs be uploaded simultaneously on both platforms to maximise visibility and social media circulation.