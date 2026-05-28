More visitors to State government's website after TVK government

Officials in the Secretariat said Ministers were keenly waiting for photographs and details of departmental review meetings to be uploaded on government portals before circulating them on social media platforms.

"Once a review meeting concludes, personal and political assistants of the concerned Ministers immediately contact officials from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Information and Public Relations Department seeking quick uploads of photographs and press releases. This is a new scenario compared to previous governments," a Secretariat official said.