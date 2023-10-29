More TN beaches to vie for coveted Blue Flag status

CHENNAI: Some of the beautiful beaches along Tamil Nadu’s coastline may soon be able to boast of coveted Blue Flag status — one of the world’s most recognisable voluntary eco-labels awarded to beaches, marinas, etc. — if the State government’s efforts to this effect bear fruit.



The Tamil Nadu government has decided to commence works on identifying beaches across the State’s coastline to vie for Blue Flag status, which could get their names enlisted among tourist hotspots and attract more travellers.

The Foundation for Environment Education in Denmark accords the Blue Flag certification, aimed at promoting sustainable development in freshwater and marine sectors. It encourages local authorities and beach operators to achieve high standards in the four categories such as water quality, environmental management, environmental education and safety.

Stating that of the State’s beaches, more than 70 per cent could get Blue Flag certification since the required criteria could be met, a senior official from the Tourism Department said: “With the support of local bodies, the works to this effect would be carried out soon”. At present, Kovalam Beach, is the only site in the State and one of the 12 places in the country, to claim Blue Flag status.

The official said a beach management committee would be constituted for the coastal districts, and the panel would visit all beaches in the State to submit the report to the authorities concerned.

“Roping in local bodies, the committee would carry out major activities such as pollution abatement and safety surveillance apart from maintaining the beach’s clean and hygienic nature. The beach should be facilitated for the visitors with safe swimming zones, shower and change area, drinking water facility, outdoor fitness equipment and children’s park,” he said.

The official said other measures also include reclining bamboo lounger chairs, hammocks, beach umbrellas, toilet blocks, bamboo-made litter bins and amphibious wheelchairs for the differently-abled who can swim in the bathing zone safely.

“Further, these beaches would have CCTV surveillance cameras, lifeguards stationed at the watchtower, and first-aid centres with cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” he said the report will be sent to the Union Environment Ministry for recommendation to the Dutch agency.