More than 9 lakh students to write Class 10 board exam starting from March 11

CHENNAI: The Class 10 board exam for 2025-26 is all set to begin today (March 11, Wednesday) and go on till April 6. Students from 12,467 schools will appear for the final exam, with Tamil language paper scheduled Wednesday.
More than 9.09 lakh candidates, including 26,196 private candidates, have registered for the exam, to be held in 4,219 centres.
Of them, there are 4.14 lakh students from government schools, nearly 2.10 lakh from aided schools and more than 2.58 lakh from private schools (total 8.83 lakh). And, 395 inmates will also appear for the exam this year.
For candidates with disability, both regular and private, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has ordered concessions on a need-basis to students at the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) Level itself.
Meanwhile, board exams for classes 12 and 11 are underway, which will conclude on March 26 and 27, respectively.