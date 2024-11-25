More than 200 cadres from NTK join DMK in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Several senior members from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) quit the party and joined DMK on Sunday in Coimbatore.

Party seniors including Ramachandran, district secretary, Coimbatore North and over 200 cadres quit Seeman's NTK and joined DMK in the presence of minister Senthil Balaji in Coimbatore, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Speaking to reporters, Ramachandran said that the decision comes after having the urge to be a part of a political party with proper leadership qualities.

"DMK has displayed a strong sense of leadership over the past 24 years. We are at an age of positive politics and we see a lot of potential for it in Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin," he said.

He also added that many other cadres in NTK are dissatisfied with the party and are in talks to join DMK soon, he added.