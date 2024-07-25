More than 1.48 L TN students get job placements due to 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme

CHENNAI: With the successful implementation of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, which gives skill training to college students, more than 1.48 lakh candidates from both the Arts and Science and Engineering streams were placed in various companies this year in Tamil Nadu.

The Naan Mudhalvan programme, which launched in March 2022, aims to create an inclusive skilling ecosystem, integrating emerging technology skills into the curriculum and aligning with industry opportunities to enhance job readiness for students in higher educational institutions.

In 2023-24, about 14.68 lakh students across 2,085 institutions in the State were registered under the scheme. A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that in the 2023-2024 academic year, a total of 1,48,149 candidates were placed in various companies including multi-national organisations.

“Of the total, as many as 83,195 students were from Arts and

Science and the rest 64,954 students from the engineering stream,” he added.

Stating that the placements were organised at various locations across the State, the official said the salary range for Arts and Science was between 3 to 10 lakhs per annum, and for Engineering stream students the salary range is between 4 to 40 lakhs per annum.

He said the top recruiters of Arts and Science students include companies like Reliance Retail, TCS, Wipro, Ellucian, Pegatron, Foxconn, Avasoft, Byjus, and Flowserve.

“For engineering the top recruiters were Amazon, Morgan Stanley, Qualcomm, Paypal, Virtusa, Walmart, Zoho, Accenture, Adenza, Asian Paints, Delphi TVS Technologies, BNY Mellon to name a few,” he added. The official said this year 2024, pooled campus placement drives are being conducted and till now around 87,712 candidates have been placed. “The pooled campus placement drives are scheduled across the State reaching out to every student,” he claimed.

He detailed that in the placement portal of the Naan Mudhalvan programme, industries can register themselves under various sectors, and the registered Industries are verified by departments such as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), GUIDANCE Tamil Nadu, State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Startup Tamil Nadu, Employment, Labour, Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT) and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

“Verified industries can participate in the placement fairs,” he said adding employers would be able to view students under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme when they search for candidates based on the skill/course name they are seeking or other job positions that match the students’ skills.