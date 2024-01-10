More than 1.45 crore families benefited through CMCHIS in TN, says Ma Su

CHENNAI: Over 1.45 crore families have benefited through the Chief Minister comprehensive health insurance scheme (CMCHIS) in Tamil Nadu so far in 1,800 hospitals, said health minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday.

The state health department handed over a sum of Rs 1,228 crore to United India Insurance Company for CMCHIS from January 11, 2024 to January 10, 2025.

"Since more people benefitted through the scheme, it provides financial assistance for medical expenses of up to Rs. 5 lakh per annum per family. It covers medical expenses for both in-patient and outpatient across the state. During the previous regime, only Rs 2 lakh was given as financial assistance. Also, the annual income for the patients has increased from Rs 72,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh for the benefit of the people, " said Subramanian.

The scheme functions in 1,829 hospitals (854 government hospitals and 975 private hospitals).

In Tamil Nadu, there are more medical procedures for the treatment of diseases in the medical insurance plan. As many as 1,513 medical and surgical procedures are covered under the insurance scheme, 8 specialized advanced treatment methods.

"At least 8 high-end organ transplants including kidneys, lungs, liver, bone marrow are being performed in Tamil Nadu. People are benefiting from up to Rs 22 lakh through this insurance scheme. Recently, the Union Government has given the Best State award to Tamil Nadu as the state with the highest functioning of this scheme with 50 percent government hospitals," stated the health minister.