More than 10 passengers injured as Omni bus rams into truck near Coimbatore

CHENNAI: More than ten passengers were severely injured after an Omni bus bound for Coimbatore from Chennai rammed into a lorry running in Pudupalayam on the Avanashi Bypass, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The accident took place in the early hours of Monday when the bus carrying nearly 40 passengers was on its way to Coimbatore from Chennai.

The accident took place when the driver lost control of the bus and rammed into an ongoing lorry.

Police identified some of the injured as Shibu (47), Prageesh (22), Karthik Raja (18), Nithya (40), Nirmala (63) and Uma(59) from Kerala.

The injured persons were rushed to Avinashi Government Hospital and private hospitals around Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts for treatment.

Police registered a case and are investigating the reason of the accident.