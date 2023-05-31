More than 10 passengers injured as omni bus rams cement-laden lorry

COIMBATORE: More than ten passengers were severely injured after an omni bus bound for Coimbatore from Chennai rammed into a lorry laden with cement bags in Salem on Tuesday early morning. The bus, with around 27 passengers was driven by one ‘Napolean’ Ramesh from Kerala. While nearing Vazhapadi in Salem, the omni bus rammed into a lorry on the Chennai-Salem National Highways. Police identified some of the injured as Syed Umar, 33 from Chennai, Ravichandran, 53, his wife Parvathi, 45 and one Prabhu, 39 from Coimbatore, and Udaya, 19 from Sivaganga district. The injured passengers were rushed to Vazhapadi Government Hospital. Of them, four injured persons were taken to Salem Government Hospital for further treatment. Due to the mishap, traffic was disrupted on the highways for a while. Both the bus and lorry were removed from the spot and an inquiry is on by police.