More Tamil medium engineering courses to be introduced: Ponmudy

CHENNAI: A day after Anna University's u-turn by taking a decision to continue Tamil medium courses, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Friday said that more Tamil medium courses will be introduced in this academic year itself.



Stating that at present Tamil medium courses were available only for Civil and Mechanical engineering streams, he said steps are being taken to introduce more courses in that medium.



With regard to Anna University's earlier decision to scrap Tamil medium engineering courses, the minister said the institutions have taken a wrong decision.



"The vice-chancellor should have consulted with the concerned principal secretary before taking a decision,” he said adding "however, after taking the government's advice the institution has decided to continue Tamil medium courses in future".

He said the university should also ensure these kind of issues should not happen in future.

Claiming that priority will be given to Tamil language in the Dravadian model rule, Ponmudy said that it was the DMK government, which introduced Tamil medium in the engineering colleges. "At the same time, the state government will adopt only two -language policy," he added.



On the appointment of vice chancellors in the state-run universities, the minister said that "amendments will be brought in the state-owned education policy so that the state government could appoint vice chancellors in the universities".