More staff from other states in Southern Railways, send them back, says SR Mazdoor Union

TIRUCHY: The Southern Railways (SR) has more other state employees and the railway administration should be ready to employ them at their respective states and fill the existing two lakh vacancies, said S Veerasekaran, divisional secretary, SR Mazdoor Union, on Wednesday (August 5).
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy after the executive committee meeting, Veerasekaran said that the SRMU had sent a charter of 40 demands to the Union Railway Ministry but no demand has so far been fulfilled by the railway administration.
“Vande Bharat workshop is being established at Ponmalai and the workers from Tamil Nadu should be deputed,” he added. “Since SR has more employees from other states, there are several confusions over communication. We demand the transfer of other state employees to their respective states and fill the 2 lakh vacancies with the people from the southern region.”
He also appealed that those who clear the RRB exams from particular states should be appointed in their home states which would “ensure a good work environment to the employees”.