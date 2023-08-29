More rains likely to occur over Chennai and other districts of TN

CHENNAI: Heavy rain lashed many parts of the city and suburbs on Tuesday, and led to water logging in interior areas. Rain is likely to be witnessed during the night hours for the next two days due to trough wind over the sea.

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) issued yellow warning for several districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rain.

In the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded at Kodambakkam weather station with 7 cm. Followed by Vanagaram, Anna Nagar and Ambattur received 6 cm rainfall each, DGP office, Ayanavaram, Adyar Eco-park, YMCA Nandanam and Kolathur areas with 5 cm each.

The weather department predicted light to moderate rain to continue in Chennai and suburbs in the nighttime along with thunderstorm activity for a few days.

Under the influence of trough from south interior Karnataka to Comorin area across western parts of Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Heavy rain is likely to occur over Ghats areas of Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupathur districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

In addition, Tamil Nadu fishermen advised not to venture into the sea till September 2. As squally weather wind with speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over South Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area, and southeast Bay of Bengal.

A city-based weather blogger stated that widespread break in southwest monsoon is likely to continue as ideal wind convergence provides conducive conditions. Parts of south and central Tamil Nadu will witness moderate to heavy rain. And some areas of Chennai could see late night rains.