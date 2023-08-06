More marathon competitions should be held in TN, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Sunday that many more marathon competitions should be held in the state to emphasise team spirit.

"In this marathon, top bureaucrats, police personnels, Military personnels, foreign ambassadors have participated. Also, third genders took part in this. This is called a social justice marathon. Through this marathon, we have collected Rs 3.42 crore fund as registration fee and this amount will be handed over to the Royapettah Government General Hospital to construct a separate treatment block for cancer patients, " Stalin said after commended the winners of Karunanidhi memorial international marathon at Island grounds here.

"Running a marathon is not just about physical fitness, it's also about inner strength. It forms the foundation and keeps us agile. There should be more such competitions that emphasise team spirit, " he added.

Lauding his son and state Youth Welfare and Sports Development department Minister Udhayanidhi for his works, Stalin said that the sports industry has also grown manifold in the state.

"After Udhayanidhi became the sports minister, the sports industry has also grown manifold. As a world-renowned tournament state, we have already hosted a chess tournament. Now we are conducting a hockey tournament and the government is making efforts to conduct more such tournaments. This is encouraging the potential sportspersons in Tamil Nadu. It is also used to create a large number of new athletes, " added Stalin.

Earlier, Stalin commended the winners of the Karunanidhi memorial international marathon and awarded prize money worth Rs 10 lakh to them.

1,063 third genders who participated in the marathon were given financial aid of Rs 1,000.

Subsequently, the registration fee collected for the marathon (Rs 3.42 crore) was handed over to the Royapettah Government General Hospital to construct a cancer ward.

Further, the marathon where 73,206 people participated was listed in the Guinness World Record (GWR) and the chief minister received the Guinness certificate here.

On the occasion of the centenary celebration of former chief minister and late DMK chief M Karunanidhi, the Karunanidhi memorial international marathon was organised by the ruling DMK on Sunday.

The marathon started at around 4 am from Karunanidhi memorial and ended by 8 am at Island grounds.

Ministers KN Nehru, Udhayanidhi were present on the occasion.