More govt arts & science colleges likely to get MBA, MCA courses

CHENNAI: After introducing MBA and MCA courses only in five state-owned Arts and Science colleges, the State government is likely to introduce the programme in more colleges covering all the districts due to popular demand.

At present, the MBA programme was introduced in colleges in Salem, Tiruppur, Sathankulam, Thondamuthur and Chennai.

Similarly, the MCA programme was introduced in Tirupattur, Tiruchy, Udhagamandalam, Chennai and Valparai. Currently, about 160 government Arts and Science colleges were functioning across the State.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the demand for MBA and MCA among students in the State were high, especially those who pursuing under-graduation in government Arts and Science colleges.

“Several students, who do not have MBA or MCA courses at government colleges in their districts, have to travel to other regions to study the course. Similarly, students hailing from poor economic family backgrounds cannot offer to pay high fees in private colleges,” he added.

Stating that the fees in the government colleges will be very nominal and scholarships were also available besides reserved seats, the official explained that the expert committee that decided the introduction of courses would identify the government colleges in all districts to introduce these courses.

“Feedback of students and academicians will be taken into consideration to identify the colleges,” he clarified. “After identifying the colleges, the infrastructure facilities such as smart classrooms and labs (for MCA students) will be established on par with the private institutions. Accordingly, computer systems will also be procured.”

Recruitment of faculties will also be done periodically to those colleges that will have MBA or MCA programmes. “The curriculum will also ensure better job opportunities for students. Placement drive will also be conducted for students who have completed MCA/MBA in government colleges. We’ll tie-up with both Indian companies and MNCs,” he said.