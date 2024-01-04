More funds sought for upgrading facilities at flood-hit Thoothukudi Govt Hospital

MADURAI: Considering the future betterment of Government Medical College Hospital in Thoothukudi, which was affected by the recent floods, A Sankar, member of Patients Welfare Governing Council has sought the State government to allocate adequate funds to upgrade the existing infrastructure facility and make it flood-resistant.

The Thoothukudi GH was one of the worst hit with loss of many expensive equipment.

Further, he said there are about 32 dewatering pumps in the hospital, but most of the pumps were worn out and sought the government to provide high powered pumps.

He also opined that the patient ward could be built on the first floor and vehicle parking lot on its basement. Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation C Dinesh Kumar when contacted, said water receded completely in two days after heavy motorised pumps were used.

However, the Commissioner said, in the hospital there are only two heavy duty 100 hp pumps connected to stormwater drain.