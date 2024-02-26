Moopanar’s soul will not forgive Vasan: Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday lashed out at Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) for allying with the BJP and said that the soul of late G K Moopanaar would not forgive him for selfishly forging an alliance with sectarian BJP.

Calling the BJP-TMC alliance 'selfish' and 'opportunist', Selvaperunthagai recalled the support offered by G K Moopanar-led TMC on the request of Sonia Gandhi to pull down the A B Vajpayee-led BJP government in April 1999 and said that Vasan, son of late G K Moopanar who was instrumental in defeating the sectarian BJP regime back then, has forfeited his ideology and allied with the sectarian BJP now for selfish reasons.

Sonia Gandhi offered him various posts, including two terms as Rajya Sabha member, union shipping minister of the UPA Cabinet, and TNCC presidentship for the sole reason that he was the son of G K Moopanar, the TNCC president remarked.

"No true cadre of the TMC will accept the decision taken by their president G K Vasan today. The soul of G K Moopanar will not forgive him for the decision he took today," the TNCC chief added.

"When no party has come forward to forge an alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu, TMC has emerged as the first party to join the alliance. TMC has allied with the BJP which is being hated by the people of Tamil Nadu," Selvaperunthagai added.