Udhayanidhi's 'mood' innuendo against CM Vijay unacceptable, slams BJP leader Tamilisai

"Political leaders can speak about 'mode' while seeking votes, but speaking about 'mood' is not acceptable. Udhayanidhi's remarks are condemnable. Political discourse is increasingly taking a turn towards double meanings," she said.

Taking aim at the TVK government's liquor policy, Tamilisai alleged that the government, despite announcing the closure of more than 700 liquor outlets, was expanding liquor sales by offering concessions to bars and proposing liquor outlets along with restaurants. She questioned whether the move amounted to a betrayal of women who had voted in large numbers.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the BJP leader said TVK leaders should thank the exercise, claiming that without SIR, Rajmohan could not have become a minister and Joseph Vijay could not have become Chief Minister. She criticised those opposing SIR merely because others were doing so.

The former governor also sought clarity on the government's plans for Pattinapakkam, alleged that power cuts persisted despite claims to the contrary, and criticised the practice of allegedly purchasing MLAs, calling it contrary to democratic principles.