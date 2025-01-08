Months after dropping iPhone into temple hundi, devotee pays Rs 10,000 to get it back in auction

CHENNAI: The department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) auctioned the iPhone to the rightful owner, who secured the phone for Rs 10,000.

According to officials, the department put on the iPhone in auction held on Tuesday and allowed Dinesh, a native of Vinayagapuram, who accidentally dropped it into the Hundi at the Arulmigu Kandaswamy Temple in Thiruporur a few months ago, to put an end to the issue.

It may be recalled that Dinesh, along with his family, visited the temple six months ago to offer prayers.

He accidentally dropped the phone, which he had kept in his shirt pocket.

When he approached the temple authorities requesting the phone's retrieval, he was asked to return on December 19 when the Hundi would be opened for counting.

Though the phone was found, the officials refused to return it citing temple tradition as anything found inside the Hundi belongs to the presiding deity.

After the intervention of the Minister P K Sekarbau, the issue came to an end.

A couple days ago, the minister said that the department had initiated the procedure to return the gadget to the rightful owner.