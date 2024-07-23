‘Monthly electricity billing will not help save money’

CHENNAI: With several political parties demanding the state government to implement a monthly billing system for domestic electricity consumers, Coimbatore Consumer Cause Secretary K Kathirmathiyon said that implementation of the monthly billing would not provide any savings in the electricity bill to consumers.

“After the recent increase in the electricity tariff, many people including political parties claim that consumers would benefit if there is a change in the electricity billing cycle of domestic consumers from bimonthly to monthly system – as promised by political parties in their manifesto. Most unfortunately it is not correct and consumers would be in a disadvantageous position,” he said in a statement.

Many consumers are under the misconception that the 100 free units during the bi-monthly billing would be extended for the monthly billing too. Not only the consumers, but even political party leaders were also unaware of the tariff order issued by Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission.

“Tangedco requires 100 per cent additional staff for assessing and collection of money and additional expenses would fall only on consumers,” the activist said.