Montek to head Tamil Nadu panel to augment revenue

According to a Government Order (GO) issued by the Finance Department, the committee has been tasked with advising the government on measures to augment the State's own tax and non-tax revenues, besides suggesting policy and administrative reforms to improve revenue buoyancy, efficiency and fiscal self-reliance.

The committee comprises KP Krishnan, chair professor of economics at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER); Arbind Modi, tax policy expert; Najib Shah, retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer; MA Siddique, additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; and M Suresh Babu, director of the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS), as members. Raja Gopal Sunkara, joint secretary to the Finance Department, will serve as the committee's convener.