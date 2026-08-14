Montek panel meets CM Vijay, set to begin restructuring finances

Committee members KP Krishnan, Chair Professor of Economics at the National Council of Applied Economic Research, Arbind Modi, Tax Policy Expert, retired IRS officer Najib Shah, Additional Chief Secretary to the Finance Department MA Siddique and Director of the Madras Institute of Development Studies M Suresh Babu participated in the meeting.

Raja Gopal Sunkara, Joint Secretary to the Finance Department and Convener of the Committee, was also present.