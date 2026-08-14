Montek panel meets CM Vijay, set to begin restructuring finances

CHENNAI: The Revenue Augmentation Committee, headed by former deputy chairman of the Union Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, met Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday to discuss measures to set the ball rolling.
Committee members KP Krishnan, Chair Professor of Economics at the National Council of Applied Economic Research, Arbind Modi, Tax Policy Expert, retired IRS officer Najib Shah, Additional Chief Secretary to the Finance Department MA Siddique and Director of the Madras Institute of Development Studies M Suresh Babu participated in the meeting.
Raja Gopal Sunkara, Joint Secretary to the Finance Department and Convener of the Committee, was also present.
The Finance Department constituted the committee to advise the government on measures to augment the State's own tax revenue and non-tax revenue. It will also suggest policy and administrative measures to improve revenue buoyancy, efficiency and financial self-reliance.
The committee will identify new and untapped sources of revenue and examine avenues to increase non-tax revenue, including dividends from Public Sector Undertakings and the monetisation of government land and other assets.