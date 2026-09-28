Monsoon review: CS Sai Kumar to meet Collectors

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar will review the preparedness for the ensuing northeast monsoon with all District Collectors through a video conference on Tuesday (September 29).
During the meeting, he will brief the Collectors on precautionary measures to be taken ahead of the monsoon.
The Chief Secretary (CS) is expected to stress the need for advance preparedness in vulnerable areas and close coordination among various government departments to respond to rain-related incidents.
Special attention will be given to the possibility of landslides during the rainy season in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul and Theni districts.
The Collectors of these districts will be instructed to identify vulnerable locations and take necessary precautionary measures.
In the Delta region, the Chief Secretary will instruct the respective District Collectors to closely monitor paddy procurement and ensure that the procured paddy is protected from rain-related damage.
On the health front, instructions will be issued to intensify measures to prevent dengue and other rain-related diseases during the monsoon season.
The Collectors will also be asked to ensure preparedness at the district level and coordinate with the concerned departments to address any emergencies arising during heavy rainfall.