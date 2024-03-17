Monsoon failure, labour shortage hit spices farmers in Nilgiris dist

CHENNAI: Failure of the north east monsoon across Western Ghats coupled with labour shortage has created a sense of panic among the farmers cultivating spices in the Nilgiris, as prices have skyrocketed raising concerns over marketing.

The cost of cardamom sold around Rs 700 in 2014 has now shot up to Rs 1,500, say farmers. Similarly, pepper priced at Rs 700 in 2014, is now being sold around Rs 500.

“The cultivation of cardamom is very expensive which affects the farmers in case of failures, especially small plantations. Every 20 days pesticides have to be sprayed on the cardamom plant and fertilizers once a month. Also, sufficient rain and sun is imperative for good growth,” said PC Samuel, a farmer in Idukki, who is worried over selling the yield.

Samuel further added that having a large scale cardamom plantation is a more profitable affair than cultivating it on a small scale. But shortage of workers is another major issue faced by the farmers. For cardamom harvesting, the farmers need skilled labourers as plucking the spice is crucial.

Adarsh Binoy, owner of a private cardamom export company in Idukki, noted that though the spice is being cultivated in Kerala the traders are mostly from Tamil Nadu. “Bodinayakanur in TN is the main hub of trade and from there the exporters purchase it, “he said.

As per farmers, cardamom is procured in bulk quantity and later graded as high quality of 8 mm and above, medium quality for 7-8 mm and low quality for 6-7 mm.

“During the sorting, the damaged products are removed and top quality products are chosen for exporting. This grading system is usually followed by cardamom exporters. The rate of the product also differs according to the grade size,” explained Binoy.

Meanwhile, Abdul from Theni who does cardamom and pepper agriculture and exports it for the past around 50 years from Udumbanchola of Idukki district briefed about pepper and its demand.

“Pepper has a huge demand for the whole year as the consumption is high for the spice. The pepper has two varieties which are known as bulk and bolt and the ones from Idukki have better quality and are in huge demand,” said Abdul.