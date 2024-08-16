Monkeypox outbreak: Tamil Nadu Health dept issues health advisory

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Health Department on Friday issued a circular to District Health Officers and Airport Health Officers across the state in response to the rapidly spreading Monkeypox outbreak, for which the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global state of emergency.

The circular stated that, "If anyone is suspected of having monkeypox, it must be reported immediately. Authorities should be cautious, particularly with people arriving from Congo and other Central African countries. Travelers should undergo temperature checks as a preventive measure.”

Health officials are instructed to trace individuals who have arrived from countries affected by measles within the last 21 days.

Additionally, arrangements for swift referral to hospitals should be strengthened for those exhibiting symptoms similar to monkeypox.

In cases where an infection is confirmed, the airline involved should be informed immediately and steps should be taken to prevent the further spread of the virus," the notice read.

The rapidly spreading monkeypox epidemic, which has already affected several African countries, has now been confirmed in Sweden.