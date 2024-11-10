Monkey menace strikes Tiruvallur town; 7 creatures caught

CHENNAI: Following complaints of monkey menace, Tiruvallur municipality officials caught seven monkeys from the municipal drinking water pumping station at CV Nayudu Road.

Due to the Tiruvallur Municipality's proximity to Poondi Reserve Forest, monkeys from the jungle keep entering the town, and create havoc at residential and public places, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The creatures have also been found roaming around the district collector's office and municipality office in search of food and drinking water.

Residents too have complained to Tiruvallur municipality officials about the monkeys damaging items in their houses and biting people.

In this situation, seven monkeys who were found at the municipal drinking water pumping station at CV Naidu Road were caught and released back into the Poondi Reserve Forest, the report added.

Meanwhile, the frustrated locals have demanded the capture of the other monkeys that continue to roam around and cause nuisance.