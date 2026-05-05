Monkey menace escalates in Ooty villages

COIMBATORE: Residents of Ooty have raised serious concerns over the growing menace of monkeys in residential neighbourhoods and have urged authorities to take immediate action by capturing them using cages.
The issue is particularly severe in several villages across the Manjoor and Kundha regions, which lie along forest fringes. Along with wild animals such as Indian gaur and elephants, monkey intrusion into human settlements has increased significantly in recent times, causing frequent disturbances to daily life.
Residents said nearly 100 monkeys are seen roaming in the Manjoor Bazaar area at any given time. Although the problem has persisted for over a decade, they noted that the situation has worsened in recent years, with larger groups of monkeys regularly entering farms and residential areas.
According to locals, the monkeys are damaging crops such as beans, cabbage, carrots, and potatoes. They also enter houses, steal food items and vegetables, and in some instances, frighten children and snatch snacks from their hands. The frequent presence of monkeys in crowded public spaces has raised concerns over safety and hygiene.
Villagers said the increasing encounters are causing significant inconvenience and fear among residents, particularly in market areas and school zones. They have urged the authorities to take urgent steps to control the situation, including capturing the monkeys in cages and relocating them to safer habitats.