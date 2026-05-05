Monkey menace escalates in Ooty villages

The issue is particularly severe in several villages across the Manjoor and Kundha regions, which lie along forest fringes. Along with wild animals such as Indian gaur and elephants, monkey intrusion into human settlements has increased significantly in recent times, causing frequent disturbances to daily life.

Residents said nearly 100 monkeys are seen roaming in the Manjoor Bazaar area at any given time. Although the problem has persisted for over a decade, they noted that the situation has worsened in recent years, with larger groups of monkeys regularly entering farms and residential areas.