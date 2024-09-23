Monitoring officers to audit student welfare plans in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has appointed monitoring officers in all the districts to implement welfare schemes for the students effectively.

Accordingly, in Chennai it will be Dr M Palanisamy, director of private schools.

Similarly, in Chengalpattu, M Aarthi, state project director, Samagra Shiksha, will be in charge, and D Uma, director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), will monitor student schemes in Kancheepuram district.

A circular on Saturday said all the monitoring officers were directed to visit their districts at least once a month and submit their inspection report before the 5th of the following month without fail. The monitoring officers should not restrict themselves to the districts assigned to them but also travel to other regions when necessary. During their visits, the officials should also hear the grievances of all the teaching and non-teaching staff, preferably on a Saturday.

The work of the inspection officers in primary and middle schools includes monitoring the “Ennum Ezhuthum” scheme for the class 1 to 5 students.