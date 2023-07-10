Begin typing your search...

Monitoring officer to oversee edu schemes in dists

The monitoring officer for Chennai is C Usharani from Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB)

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 July 2023 8:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-09 20:30:58.0  )
Monitoring officer to oversee edu schemes in dists
Representative image

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has recently appointed monitoring officers for each district, for schemes like Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum and for effective teaching-learning processes and learning outcomes of students in districts from this academic year.

The monitoring officer for Chennai is C Usharani from Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), G Arivoli, director of the education department for Tiruvallur, Venkata Priya of TRB for Kancheepuram, Archana Patnaik, TRB’s chairperson, for Coimbatore, K Elambahavath, MD of TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, for Madurai, and M Ramasamy, JD of directorate of private schools, for Tiruchy, are the few officers who will oversee the works.

TamilnaduMonitoring officerSchool Education DepartmentIllam Thedi KalviEnnum Ezhuthum
DTNEXT Bureau

