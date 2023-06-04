Monitoring officer Roy inspects various projects in Ariyalur dist

TIRUCHY: The monitoring officer for Ariyalur district reviewed various ongoing projects on Saturday and asked the officials to ensure the government schemes reach the beneficiaries.

The monitoring officer for Ariyalur and Secretary for MSMEs V Arun Roy who visited the district, convened a meeting with the officials of various departments and inquired about the projects being executed. He asked the officials to closely monitor the ongoing government welfare schemes and ensure the benefits reach the people promptly.

Subsequently, he visited the Ariyalur Medical College hospital and interacted with the inpatients and outpatients and inquired about the available stocks of medicines and quality of treatment provided to the patients. He also inspected the attendance registers of the doctors and para medical staff.

Later, Arun Roy visited the Ariyalur Taluk office and inquired about the online patta change and other e-services, He advised the officials to release the certificates to the public without delay.

While inspecting the ongoing desilt works at Pillayar lake to the tune of Rs 8 lakh, the monitoring officer took measurement of the retaining walls constructed around the waterbody and asked the officials to complete the entire desilt works on time and ensure free flow of water till the tail end.

District Collector J Anne Mary Swarna, DRO Ramakrishnan and others accompanied the monitoring officer.