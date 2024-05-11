Monitoring officer asks officials to provide relief to people hit by soaring temperature

TIRUCHY: The district monitoring officer Dr K Manivasan has asked officials of various departments here on Friday to ensure programmes to combat the soaring temperature, providing a relief for the people. He nudged officials to ensure basic amenities to the devotees visiting temples.

prevent spreading of diseases due to heat wave. He asked the officials to distribute potable drinking water to all the residents. While he appealed to the Tangedco to announce power cuts well in advance.

Manivasan said that this is the season for temple festivals and so the officials should ensure proper facilities to the devotees who visit the temples. Every temple should have proper basic amenities particularly, drinking water and medical camps for the devotees, he added.

The veterinary department should take care of cattle and stray animals and ensure their safety from heat strokes, the official directed. He asked the people to keep water for the stray animals and birds wherever possible. District Collector M Pradeep Kumar, Tiruchy Corporation Commissioner V Saravanan and others were present during the meeting.