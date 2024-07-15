Monitor pollutants like lead and arsenic in TN cities: Central pollution board tells TNPCB

CHENNAI: Raising an alarm over the ambient air pollution levels in places like Hosur, Thoothukudi, and Tiruppur, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to take measures to continuously monitor pollution parameters in the cities.

According to a recent communication sent to state pollution control boards across the country including the TNPCB, the central board said that lead (Pb), arsenic (As), Nickel (Ni), and benzo[a]pyrene (BaP) parameters in various cities were monitored during April to June. The observed values showed that the concentration of the aforesaid parameters has exceeded the national standards for cities, the missive said.

The CPCB also cited the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS-2009) that say, "whenever and wherever monitoring results on two consecutive days of monitoring exceed the limits specified above for the respective category, it shall be considered adequate reason to institute regular or continuous monitoring and further investigation".

As per the observations, the parameters of lead in the ambient air of Hosur exceeded prescribed standards for two consecutive days.

BaP parameters were also found to be above the standard mark in Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, and Tiruvarur.

In total, as many as 32 cities across the country showed at least one of the four parameters to be above recommended standards for two consecutive days.

Listing out the affected cities, the central pollution control board urged the TNPCB and other state pollution control boards to institute regular monitoring and further investigation at the locations, as per the provisions of the NAAQS 2009. State pollution control boards have been asked to submit reports on the actions taken before August 7.

Additionally, as per the order of the National Green Tribunal, the CPCB has constituted an in-house committee to prepare an action plan for utilization of environmental compensation (EC) funds that are received as per various orders of the tribunal.

Significantly, a study conducted by the CPCB in May had indicated that the emission of particulate matter (PM10) is 38 per cent higher on an unpaved road stretch than a paved road stretch.