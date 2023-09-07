‘Monitor Ennum Ezhuthum scheme in all govt schools’

CHENNAI: The State Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has directed all district collectors to inspect government schools and monitor the ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ scheme and other student’s welfare projects.

In a written communique on Wednesday, he reiterated that it was their duty to ensure that every child received quality education and benefits from all government initiatives.

“To ensure the successful execution of this schemes, all district collectors are directed to periodically inspect schools within the district during your inspections,” added Meena.

“During inspection, check for learning levels of children based on their performance and competence, learning outcomes, activities, happiness and stress levels, non-threatening atmosphere, infrastructure and facilities.”

With regard to the CM’s breakfast scheme and noon meal scheme, he said: “The cleanliness of facilities and availability of proper infrastructure, including toilets and water must be ensured.”

For the effective implementation of the school health scheme along with the National Health Mission and Public Health, collectors should ensure that all kids are screened by teachers through the mobile app.

“You may also ensure that all the supervisory staff of the School Education Department – from the Chief Education Officer to Block Education Officer – inspect schools regularly and observe classrooms through Palli Paravai App,” the official added.