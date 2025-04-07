Monitor DDGS inclusion to ensure animal feed safety, TN farmers urge Centre

CHENNAI: Raising serious concerns over the unchecked use of Distiller's Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) in animal and poultry feed, farmers and veterinary experts across the State have called upon the union government to bring in regulatory oversight supported by scientific validation.

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduate Federation (TNVGF) has demanded that comprehensive studies be conducted on the nutritive value, digestibility, and safety of DDGS — a by-product of ethanol production — before it is permitted for widespread use.

With ethanol production on the rise in India, the availability of DDGS — particularly maize-based DDGS — has grown significantly.

Priced nearly 50 per cent lower than traditional oil meals like soybean meal, DDGS is increasingly being considered a cost-effective substitute in livestock feeds. However, experts warn that without stringent quality checks, its inclusion could do more harm than good.

Speaking to DT Next, TNVGF coordinator and poultry nutritionist M Balaji said, “Though DDGS has potential as a feed ingredient, its inclusion must be backed by rigorous studies conducted by bodies like the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Indian Animal Husbandry Department. The variability in its nutritional composition, coupled with contamination risks, raises serious red flags.”

The federation has urged the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to frame specific quality benchmarks for corn-based DDGS used in feed formulations.

It has also demanded that Critical Control Points (CCPs) and Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) be established for physical, chemical, and biological hazards commonly found in DDGS.

Despite efforts by the All India Distillers Association (AIDA) to promote DDGS inclusion — citing usage levels such as 10 per cent for cattle, 5–7 per cent for layers, and 2–5 per cent for broilers — farmers remain wary.

“In the Indian context, corn is the primary grain used for ethanol production. This makes DDGS more prone to mycotoxin contamination, especially aflatoxins. During processing, these toxins do not degrade and are instead concentrated, making the by-product potentially hazardous,” Balaji explained. He also pointed out that the nutrient profile of DDGS varies significantly from plant to plant.

“Issues such as inconsistent protein levels, high fibre content, inadequate amino acid availability, and high iodine values of fat can affect animal health, gut performance, and shelf life of the feed. Moreover, improper sanitation and substandard production practices further expose DDGS to bacterial contamination — including E coli, Salmonella, and antibiotic residues — and environmental hazards such as manure foaming, methane, and ammonia emissions,” Balaji noted.

Given that India's animal feed market is projected to touch $ 2.2 billion by 2032, stakeholders say the time is ripe for the Centre to introduce a science-backed regulatory framework that ensures both feed safety and industry growth.

Key concerns

PHYSICAL HAZARDS

- Presence of metal, glass, plastic, and wood fragments

- Bridging and poor flowability in feed mills

- Reduced pellet durability and quality

- Soil contamination leading to heavy metals: lead, cadmium, mercury

CHEMICAL HAZARDS

- Elevated sodium and copper levels

- High concentration of hydrogen sulphide (H₂S) linked to nervous disorders

BIOLOGICAL HAZARDS

- 100% sample contamination with aflatoxins (avg. 42 ppb; max. 180 ppb)

- Pathogens: Salmonella, E. coli, Bacillus cereus, molds and yeasts

- Residual antibiotics due to poor manufacturing hygiene

NUTRITIONAL CONSTRAINTS

- Nutrient content varies significantly by production plant

- Inadequate protein and amino acid profiles

- High fibre content and reduced digestibility

- Risk of lipid peroxidation and nutrient imbalance

- High iodine value of fat affects shelf life

- Non-Starch Polysaccharides (NSPs) impacting gut health

ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS

- Manure foaming in livestock sheds

- Increased emissions of methane and ammonia