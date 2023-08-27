Mongoose hair brushes seized

CHENNAI: In a series of operation conducted by Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in three major Tamil Nadu citiesduring the last one week, more than 10,000 painting brushes made using mongoose hair have been seized.

According to the Forest Department, about 10,000 painting brushes made of mongoose hair were seized from traders.

The offenders dealing with illegal trade of schedules species will be remanded.

“It is estimated that one lakh mongooses are hunted for trade annually. WPA (Wildlife Protection Act) banned the mongoose fur trade in 1972 in an effort to protect the endangered animal. India is a home to six species of mongoose,” the department said.

Under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, Mongoose species is listed in schedule 2 of WPA 1972 — Illegal trading will attract punishment of 3 to 7 years of imprisonment. For every kilogram of mongoose hair that is used in brushes, about 50 animals are killed. Department secretary Supriya Sahu said that the newly created Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, has seized 3,200 mongoose hair paint brushes from Coimbatore Zone, 7,800 from Chennai Zone and 3,000 from Madurai Zone.

The Bureau has apprehended those who were knowingly involved in the trade.

Another official said that mongoose hair brushes were seized first in Chennai a few days ago. “During the investigation, links were established and seizure was made in three cities. In Chennai, one trader was arrested,” he said.