Money-lender held for abetting suicide

MADURAI: A 29-year-old man Gowtham was arrested in Dindigul on Tuesday after being charged with abetting suicide of a farmer. The ill-fated farmer Gopi alias Palanisamy of Rukkuvarpatti, died by consuming poison on November 5.

Based on a complaint Kallimandayam police filed a case. Investigations revealed that Palaniswami, who leased a portion of land for agriculture near Keeranur, borrowed Rs.1 lakh from Gowtham and Prakash, who are agents in a dairy farming society.

Since Palaniswamy did not pay back the money, Gowtham and Prakash abused him and took away cattle and calf. Frustrated and dejected by this, Palaniswamy ended his life by taking poison. Prakash, the other accused, is absconding.