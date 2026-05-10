Money is there, required is efficient administration: MK Stalin's advice to CM Vijay

In a statement, Stalin, however, advised the new Chief Minister not to begin his tenure by claiming that the State treasury was empty.

"Please do not start saying there is no money with the government. The funds are there. What is needed is the will to provide for the people and the administrative capability to do so," he said.

Stalin pointed out that the DMK government had implemented numerous welfare schemes over the past five years despite facing challenges such as the COVID pandemic, floods, and what he described as discrimination by the Union BJP government.