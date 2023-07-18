Mom’s ordeal ends, diffabled girl gets seat in Gudiyattam college

VELLORE: All the ordeals of Anitha, a single mother, who was on a mission to make her ‘immobile’ daughter Gowrimani of Bodiappanur near Synagunda a graduate, seems to have come to an end as the differently-abled girl has been given a seat in GTM College, Gudiyattam.

After school, she gained admission to the Vellore Government Arts College, but the struggle of the mother to commute the girl to and from college continued.

That has ended now with Gowrimani getting a seat for BA (Tamil) course in the Gudiyattam College in the presence of revenue and local body officials on Monday.

A detailed report on the struggle of Anitha was carried in the DT Next on July 17.

Even as she was rejoicing over the college admission to her daughter, Anitha got another surprise when Gudiyattam Municipal Chairman S Soundarrajan assured that he would provide a job inside the town when she came from her native Bodiappanur village, 23 km from Gudiyattam town, to drop her daughter at the college.

“After dropping her daughter at college, Anitha can go to her work spot inside the town and pick up Gowrimani from the institution while returning home,” Soundarrajan said.

Elaborating, Soundarrajan said, “When we heard and witnessed the plight of the mother and the girl, I determined to help both of them in some way or the other. After a little search, I found a job and appointed Anitha as one of the 15 staff, who visits houses in the local body to check on water sources to prevent mosquito breeding.”

“She will get Rs 6,000 (after various deductions from the gross salary of Rs 9,000) monthly in her bank account as salary. I will ensure she is given work in a ward near the college to reduce travel time. I also told her that the two other children presently studying at the Kottamitta HSS will be admitted to a Gudiyattam school.”