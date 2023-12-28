Moments after phone call, IT employee jumps to death from office building

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old IT employee allegedly jumped to death from the sixth floor of an office building on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) near Navalur on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as N Nivedha, a native of Goundanpalayam, Coimbatore. She had been working for the IT firm in Navalur, Chengalpattu district, for the last one year.

On Tuesday, around 10.15 pm, security in the office were alerted by a loud thud and found a young woman lying unconscious in a pool of blood. Police rushed to the scene and moved her to the hospital where she was declared as brought dead.

Thalambur police secured her body and moved it to a GH for post-mortem.

Investigations revealed that she was on a long phone call, moments before she jumped to death. Police are going through are call records to ascertain the reason behind her decision. Further investigations are on.