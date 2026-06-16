Moment of pride as Vathirairuppu native heads Ladakh Scouts

Their son, Vijayakumar (40), who studied in local schools and rose through the ranks of the Indian Army, has been appointed Colonel of the prestigious Ladakh Scouts regiment.

Vijayakumar's journey began in Vathirairuppu, where he completed his schooling at Nadar Higher Secondary School and Hindu Higher Secondary School. The son of a cooperative dairy employee and a homemaker, he cleared the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination in 2008 and joined the Army.

Over the next 17 years, he served in several parts of the country, including Ladakh, Hyderabad, Rajasthan and Wellington, steadily rising through the ranks. He later served as a Lieutenant Colonel and was selected for a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Sudan in 2018.