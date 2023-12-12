Mom-in-law killedfor bailing hubby

TIRUCHY: Pattukkottai police on Monday arrested a woman for murdering her mother-in-law, who was trying to take her husband from prison bail. It is said, James (43) , a resident from Kalukapulikadu near Pattukottai had a frequent quarrel with his wife Barvin Banu (35). On September 13, while the couple had a heated argument, James had assaulted Barvin Banu in which she sustained injuries.

She lodged a complaint with the Pattukkottai Taluk police who registered a case and arrested James and subsequently, he was lodged in the prison. Meanwhile, James’ mother Arockiamary (56) was attempting to take James out on bail and his wife Barvin Banu was not interested in seeing him out of the prison.

Against such a backdrop, on Sunday night, Barvin Banu while arguing with Arockiamary took a sickle and assaulted her. She also grabbed her motherin-law’s head and banged on the floor resulting in her death. On information, Pattukkottai Taluk police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. On Monday, the police arrested Barvin Banu.