Mom, daughters washed away in Erode canal

COIMBATORE: A mother and her two daughters drowned in a canal while washing clothes in Erode on Monday evening.

According to police, Sangeetha, 40, wife of Nagaraj, a daily wager from Chinnakuttai Pudur near Gopi in Erode had gone to Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal along with her two daughters Darshini, 17 and Keerthana, 10 to wash clothes.

Darshini was studying Class 12 in Sathyamangalam Government Girls Higher Secondary School and Keerthana was studying Class 5 in Nadupalayam Panchayat Union Primary School.

Police said Sangeetha was washing clothes, while her two daughters were bathing in the canal.

“Suddenly, Darshini was washed away in the gushing waters. A panicked Sangeetha got into the water, while her younger daughter also followed suit. Unfortunately, they too were carried away in the heavy water current,” police said.

On receiving information, the Kadathur police along with villagers searched in the canal and took out the bodies of two girls past midnight. The body of the woman was recovered on Tuesday noon. Their bodies were sent to Government Hospital for a post mortem.