Begin typing your search...

Molestation: Court sentences resident of Ranipet for 21 years in prison

The case was tried at the Vellore Pocso court where judge Kalai Ponni awarded Perumal a stiff 21-year jail term and a fine of Rs 6,000 on Tuesday.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Jun 2023 10:20 PM GMT
Molestation: Court sentences resident of Ranipet for 21 years in prison
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

VELLORE: The Vellore Pocso Act court sentenced a resident of the Ranipet district to a 21-year jail term for the sexual molestation of a girl, on Tuesday.

Perumal (51) of the old colony in Mel Pudupakkam village in Kalavai taluk in Ranipet district allegedly molested a girl sexually in the area on December 24, 2021, following which based on the parent’s complaint Perumal was arrested under the relevant sections of the Pocso Act and jailed.

The case was tried at the Vellore Pocso court where judge Kalai Ponni awarded Perumal a stiff 21-year jail term and a fine of Rs 6,000 on Tuesday.

The work undertaken by special public prosecutor Sandhya, investigating officers Vasuki, Hasin, and court police Prema was lauded by Ranipet SP DV Kiran Shruthi for their part in the investigation, officials revealed.

Tamil NaduMolestationCourtVellore Pocso Act courtRanipet
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X