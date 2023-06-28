Molestation: Court sentences resident of Ranipet for 21 years in prison

VELLORE: The Vellore Pocso Act court sentenced a resident of the Ranipet district to a 21-year jail term for the sexual molestation of a girl, on Tuesday.

Perumal (51) of the old colony in Mel Pudupakkam village in Kalavai taluk in Ranipet district allegedly molested a girl sexually in the area on December 24, 2021, following which based on the parent’s complaint Perumal was arrested under the relevant sections of the Pocso Act and jailed.

The case was tried at the Vellore Pocso court where judge Kalai Ponni awarded Perumal a stiff 21-year jail term and a fine of Rs 6,000 on Tuesday.

The work undertaken by special public prosecutor Sandhya, investigating officers Vasuki, Hasin, and court police Prema was lauded by Ranipet SP DV Kiran Shruthi for their part in the investigation, officials revealed.

