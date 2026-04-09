Mohanraja assumes charge as Southern Railway PCPO

CHENNAI: R Mohanraja, an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer of the 1990 batch, has taken charge as Principal Chief Personnel Officer (PCPO) of Southern Railway.
Prior to this, he served in the same capacity at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.
He has also held key administrative roles across the railways, including Divisional Railway Manager of Guntur Division and Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai Division.
He has also headed the Railway Recruitment cell for over six years and has served in multiple divisions, including Madurai, Chennai, Mysuru and Tiruchy.
A recipient of awards from the Ministry of Railways and Southern Railway, he holds a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchy.