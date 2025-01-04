Modular OT, ICU complex open at Perambur Railway hospital

CHENNAI: In a significant boost to its health infrastructure, the Southern Railway (SR) zone on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Modular Operation Theatre (MOT) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) complex at its newly constructed Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital in Perambur.

Man Singh, Director General, Railway Health Services, Railway Board inaugurated the new facility in the presence of RN Singh, General Manager, Southern Railway. Dr M Ravindran, Principal Executive Director (Health), Railway Board, Dr CM Ravi, Principal Chief Medical Director, Southern Railway, Dr Kalyani Sai Dhandapani, Principal Chief Medical Director, Railway Hospital, Perambur, SK Maurya, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) and B Vishwanath Eerya, Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai Division, were also present during the inauguration. Man Singh advised the zone to develop oncology and radiotherapy services under PPP model in the old hospital premises to enhance services for cancer treatment while generating additional revenue.

The new hospital complex at Perambur, which was sanctioned in 2005-06, is spread across 14 acres with a built-up area of 52,905 sq. m with a plan to accommodate 600 beds. The Modular Operation Theatre complex comprises 15 fully modular operation theatres catering to specialisations like cardiac surgery, orthopaedics, neuro-surgery, ophthalmology, ENT, obstetrics, and general and laparoscopic surgeries.